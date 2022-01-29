IG Group (LON:IGG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,210

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,185 ($15.99) to GBX 1,210 ($16.32) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 50.68% from the stock’s current price.

IGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.78).

Shares of IGG opened at GBX 803 ($10.83) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 800.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 832.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. IG Group has a 52-week low of GBX 735 ($9.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 960 ($12.95).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

