ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMUC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.23. 4,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,832. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.98.

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate, ICT-107, is a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy targeting multiple tumor-associated antigens on glioblastoma stem cells.

