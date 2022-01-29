IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Up 560.0% in January

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISVLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 233,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,123. IMPACT Silver has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

