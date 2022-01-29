IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Up 560.0% in January

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ISVLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 233,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,123. IMPACT Silver has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.
