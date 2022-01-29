Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Update

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,090,000 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the December 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 107,296 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 343,047 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $917,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $2,303,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 686,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.