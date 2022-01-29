Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Announces Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of IBCP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 103,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,516. The company has a market cap of $517.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

