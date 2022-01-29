Indexed Finance Market Cap Hits $1.18 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 160% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 181.4% against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00003630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $41,520.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.92 or 0.06736086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,927.20 or 0.99683519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052052 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003160 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

