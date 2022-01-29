Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Short Interest Update

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 150.7% from the December 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,830,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INQD traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 5,037,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,752,094. Indoor Harvest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Get Indoor Harvest alerts:

Indoor Harvest Company Profile

Indoor Harvest Corp, through its brand name Indoor Harvest, engages in leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation technology in the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Chad C. Sykes on November 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Indoor Harvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indoor Harvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.