Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $43.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infineon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

