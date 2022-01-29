Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $43.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infineon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
