Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Increased to GBX 665 by Analysts at Barclays

Informa (LON:INF) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 635 ($8.57) to GBX 665 ($8.97) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

INF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.09) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.78) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 568 ($7.66) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Informa has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 644.67 ($8.70).

INF stock opened at GBX 546.40 ($7.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 517.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 525.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.21 billion and a PE ratio of -22.03. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 459.80 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 603.60 ($8.14).

In other news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($65,974.10).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

