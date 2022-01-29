INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.43) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $72,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,352 shares of company stock valued at $107,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 9.2% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMB stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.88. 158,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,649. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.90. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.65.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

