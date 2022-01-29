Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.23% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the third quarter worth approximately $643,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 1.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 150,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.