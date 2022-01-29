InsaneCoin (INSN) Trading Down 1% This Week

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $118,421.56 and $6.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00250931 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007451 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000756 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00018083 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 26,026,738 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

