Insider Buying: Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Buys £4,965.24 in Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Joanna Hall acquired 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.24 ($6,698.92).

Joanna Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Joanna Hall bought 1,450 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £4,959 ($6,690.50).

On Friday, December 3rd, Joanna Hall bought 1,435 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.10 ($6,698.73).

Shares of LON BRW opened at GBX 322 ($4.34) on Friday. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 287 ($3.87) and a one year high of GBX 412 ($5.56). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 351.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 367.63. The company has a market capitalization of £977.99 million and a P/E ratio of 17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

BRW has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($5.11) to GBX 425 ($5.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.80) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.67) to GBX 400 ($5.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.80) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.40) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 410.67 ($5.54).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

