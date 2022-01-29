Insider Buying: JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) Insider Buys £31,000 in Stock

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) insider Ashley Dunster bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.36) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($41,824.07).

LON JRS opened at GBX 666 ($8.99) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 724.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 770.45. The firm has a market cap of £269.77 million and a P/E ratio of 4.10. JPMorgan Russian Securities plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 590 ($7.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 894 ($12.06).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. JPMorgan Russian Securities’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

