Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $59,250.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00.

Dropbox stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Dropbox by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 48.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,415,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,860,000 after purchasing an additional 999,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,678,000 after purchasing an additional 383,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.