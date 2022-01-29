Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.93

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 6441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.17.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $29,913.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $28,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,624. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth $147,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Insmed by 75.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth $231,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 1,815.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 80,272 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

