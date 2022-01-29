Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 246,700 Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 103.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of HEXO worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEXO. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research note on Thursday. decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.94. HEXO Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.22 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 157.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

