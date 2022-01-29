Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,450 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $499,395,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,217,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NYSE:OGN opened at $31.45 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. Research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

