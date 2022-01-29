Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 652.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,033,000 after buying an additional 4,102,967 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in MasTec by 180.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MasTec by 684.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 524,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MasTec by 213.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 331,795 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 89.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 313,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.18. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day moving average of $92.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.