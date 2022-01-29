Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intel in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

