Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $40.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a $40.00 price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

