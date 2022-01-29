International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.90) to GBX 220 ($2.97) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.54). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 574.03%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

