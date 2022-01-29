International Paper (NYSE:IP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:IP opened at $47.18 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

