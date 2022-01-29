Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 6,400 ($86.35) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($76.09) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($74.88) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($89.10) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,688.43 ($76.75).

Shares of LON:ITRK opened at GBX 5,314 ($71.69) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The company has a market cap of £8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.26. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,724 ($63.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,306 ($85.08). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,510.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,343.77.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

