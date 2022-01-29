Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 486.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 41,161 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $911,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 25,422 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period.

Shares of BSMO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,925. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

