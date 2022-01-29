Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 3,633.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of PYZ opened at $83.84 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $98.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $89.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $481,000.

