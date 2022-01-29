Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.26. Approximately 923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the second quarter valued at $502,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,409,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the third quarter valued at $293,000.

