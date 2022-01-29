Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Up 428.5% in January

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a growth of 428.5% from the December 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 1,998,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 105,645 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 61,135 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

