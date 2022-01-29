Investors Buy Large Volume of Resolute Forest Products Call Options (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 21,587 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,230% compared to the average volume of 1,623 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at $1,359,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 0.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,190,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 211.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 263,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 178,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 295.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 235,418 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RFP opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 41.48%.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.