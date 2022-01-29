Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $61.00

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.80), with a volume of 875156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.97).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IES shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.05) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of £67.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.66.

In related news, insider Lawrence Zulch acquired 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £4,169 ($5,624.66).

About Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

