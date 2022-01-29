INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INVO Bioscience is a medical device company, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It engages in the development and manufacture of its lead product, INVOcell, a novel medical device used in infertility treatment that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development in the woman’s vaginal cavity. The company was founded by Claude Ranoux, MD, a noted expert in the field of reproductive health, infertility and embryology. INVO Bioscience focuses on selling its product to IVF centers and physicians through distributors, as well as directly to physicians in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. “

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ INVO opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. INVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 787.94% and a negative return on equity of 228.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that INVO Bioscience will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of INVO Bioscience by 22.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,159,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 208,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

