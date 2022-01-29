Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $62.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

