Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IINX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 33,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Ionix Technology has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

About Ionix Technology

Ionix Technology, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent electronic equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts. The Smart Energy segment include portable power banks that is intended to be utilized as a power source for electronic devices such as the iphone, ipad, mp3/mp4 players, PSP gaming systems, and cameras.

