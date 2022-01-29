IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 8.4%

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ)’s share price fell 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.81. 74,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,587,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on IONQ. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get IonQ alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.89.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $19,157,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $46,000,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.