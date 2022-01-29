IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 0.83. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $50.88.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IRadimed by 62.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IRadimed by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in IRadimed by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 42,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IRadimed by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in IRadimed by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

