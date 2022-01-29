iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $55,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,533 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,271 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,445,000 after acquiring an additional 721,534 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $61.08 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

