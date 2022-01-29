iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,970,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 357,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 29,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 754,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $89.97 and a one year high of $107.46.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

