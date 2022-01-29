iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Holdings Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after acquiring an additional 720,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,485,000 after purchasing an additional 212,810 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,110,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,443,000 after purchasing an additional 200,594 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $72,110,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth $56,462,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $70.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.14 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.55.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

