iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 82.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

IVE opened at $152.49 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $160.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.45.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

