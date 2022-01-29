iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,391,000 after buying an additional 3,011,275 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,906,000 after purchasing an additional 610,869 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,889,000 after purchasing an additional 500,951 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,576,000 after purchasing an additional 214,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,720,000 after acquiring an additional 185,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $98.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

