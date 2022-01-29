iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Down 69.0% in January

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the December 31st total of 508,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

In other iSpecimen news, CFO Tracy Curley acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,785.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISPC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of iSpecimen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ISPC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 298,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,175. iSpecimen has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.