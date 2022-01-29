Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,852 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

