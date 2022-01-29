ITM Power (LON:ITM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $240.20

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 240.20 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 244.53 ($3.30), with a volume of 1436142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.62).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 300 ($4.05) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.32) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.09) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 410 ($5.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 532.63 ($7.19).

The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 376.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 417.41.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

