Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Trimmed by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on J. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

J opened at $128.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.37. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

