James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of James River Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JRVR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

JRVR opened at $27.40 on Friday. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -29.48%.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

