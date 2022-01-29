James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT Lowered to $42.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JRVR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut James River Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72. James River Group has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that James River Group will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.48%.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in James River Group by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in James River Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in James River Group by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

