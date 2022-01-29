Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JCYGY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.96. 8,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,438. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $35.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.78.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, distribution, and retail of motor vehicles and motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Astra, Direct Motor Interests, and Other Strategic Interests. The Astra segment produces, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles.

