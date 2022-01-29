JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) was down 5.5% on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $95.00. The company traded as low as $67.07 and last traded at $67.23. Approximately 395,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,437,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.11.

JD has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after buying an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.com by 7.0% during the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in JD.com by 126.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85. The company has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

