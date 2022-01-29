Jefferies Financial Group Boosts ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target to $100.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZIM. Barclays lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

ZIM stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.32. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,972 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,564,000 after buying an additional 1,295,227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,108,000 after buying an additional 1,087,360 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,215,000 after buying an additional 988,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3,775.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 659,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after buying an additional 642,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

