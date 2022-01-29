Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Clarivate Plc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clarivate in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

CLVT stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374 over the last three months. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $109,273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

